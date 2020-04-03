UrduPoint.com
Trump Orders Administration To Help Companies Build Ventilators - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Orders Administration to Help Companies Build Ventilators - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday said he has issued an order under the Defense Production Act directing his administration to help several companies step up the production of ventilators needed for COVID-19 patients.

"Today, I have issued an order under the Defense Production Act to more fully ensure that domestic manufacturers can produce ventilators needed to save American lives," Trump said in the statement.

The companies listed in the statement include General Electric, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, ResMed, Royal Philips and Vyaire Medical.

