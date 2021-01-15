UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Trump Orders Advisers Not to Mention Nixon Comparisons Amid Resignation Calls - Reports

US President Donald Trump has ordered his advisers not to bring up Richard Nixon, the only US leader to have resigned while in office, as the current president faces pressure to step down amid a second impeachment effort following the recent deadly riots at the US Capitol building, the CNN broadcaster reports on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has ordered his advisers not to bring up Richard Nixon, the only US leader to have resigned while in office, as the current president faces pressure to step down amid a second impeachment effort following the recent deadly riots at the US Capitol building, the CNN broadcaster reports on Friday.

Sources told the broadcaster that the president, in separate conversations, ordered his aides not to mention the name of Nixon, who stepped down in 1974 while facing impeachment over the Watergate scandal.

Trump became the first president to be impeached twice after the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted in favor of impeaching the president for "inciting" the January 6 storming of the US Capitol.

Five people were reportedly killed during the unrest in Washington, which broke out after the president delivered a speech in the nation's capital.

Trump has faced calls to resign in the days following the deadly riot.

