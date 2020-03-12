Trump Orders Cabinet Secretaries to Boost Respirators Supplies in Coronavirus Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US secretaries of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Labor have been ordered to take action to increase the supply of respirators for the population in the United States in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Secretary of [HHS] shall take all appropriate and necessary steps with respect to general use respirators to facilitate their emergency use by health care personnel in health care facilities and elsewhere," Trump said in a memorandum to the two secretaries.

Also, the Secretary of Labor shall consider and take all necessary steps to increase the availability of respirators, Trump added.

The US president noted that it is the policy of the United States to take proactive measures to prepare for and respond to public health threats, including the public health emergency involving the novel coronavirus disease.

"We must ensure that our health care providers have full access to the products they need," Trump said.

At present, US public health experts anticipate shortages in the supply of personal respirators available for use by health care workers in mitigating further transmission of novel coronavirus, Trump acknowledged.