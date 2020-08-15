UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Orders China's ByteDance To Divest Interests In TikTok's US Operations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 05:20 AM

Trump Orders China's ByteDance to Divest Interests in TikTok's US Operations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order requiring China's ByteDance to divest interests in TikTok's US operations within 90 days.

"In order to effectuate this order, not later than 90 days after the date of this order, unless such date is extended for a period not to exceed 30 days, on such written conditions as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) may impose, ByteDance, its subsidiaries, affiliates, and Chinese shareholders, shall divest all interests and rights in: any tangible or intangible assets or property, wherever located, used to enable or support ByteDance's operation of the TikTok application in the United States, as determined by the Committee," Trump said in the order on Friday.

President Donald Trump has threatened to ban TikTok and WeChat by September 15 if they are not sold to a US company, triggering a lawsuit from TikTok owner ByteDance and sparking further diplomatic tensions with China.

Tech giant microsoft has emerged as the main bidder for TikTok while Twitter has also held talks with ByteDance.

Related Topics

China Twitter Threatened Company Trump United States May September All From

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

5 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

4 hours ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

6 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

4 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.