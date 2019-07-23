UrduPoint.com
Trump Orders Expansion Of Production Capability For Rare Earth Elements - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:53 AM

US President Donald Trump in a presidential determination ordered the Defense Department to take steps to expand capabilities for producing rare earth elements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a presidential determination ordered the Defense Department to take steps to expand capabilities for producing rare earth elements.

"The Department of Defense will take actions to develop and purchase equipment and materials needed for creating, maintaining, protecting, and expanding production capability for Light Rare Earth Elements," Trump said in a letter to two congressional committees on Monday.

Without presidential action, Trump said, the United States industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the production capability for separation and processing of Light Rare Earth Elements adequately and in a timely manner.

Trump made similar declarations in separate letters related to heavy rare earths and other special minerals.

According to the Bank of America, China controls about 40 percent of the world's rare earth resources, with estimated reserves of 44 million metric tonnes.

The Chinese government classifies rare earths as a strategic resource and has planned out the exploration and extraction of the raw materials for about a century going forward.

