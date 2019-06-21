Trump Orders Federal Assistance to Mississippi Following Severe Storms - White House

(@imziishan)

President Donald Trump ordered that federal assistance be provided to the US state of Mississippi to supplement recovery efforts following major storms and tornadoes there, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) President Donald Trump ordered that Federal assistance be provided to the US state of Mississippi to supplement recovery efforts following major storms and tornadoes there, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

"The president declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Mississippi and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from April 13 to April 14, 2019," the statement said.

Sanders explained that the assistance will cover emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in eight counties impacted by disaster.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, Sanders said.