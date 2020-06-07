Trump Orders National Guard Pullout From DC After Peace Restored

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he had ordered National Guard military reserve forces to withdraw from the national capital after stopping anti-racism protests from escalating further.

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, DC, now that everything is under perfect control," he tweeted.

Trump said that far fewer protesters showed up for Saturday's protest against police brutality than expected, but warned that National Guards "can quickly return, if needed."

Washington, DC saw another night of protests demanding justice and end of racial profiling in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after being brutally restrained by a white police officer.