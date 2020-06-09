UrduPoint.com
Trump Orders New US Polar Security Icebreaker Fleet Built - White House

6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Trump Orders New US Polar Security Icebreaker Fleet Built - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The US government has been tasked with an inter-agency program to develop a new fleet of icebreakers to project US national interests in the Arctic and Antarctic region as soon as possible, President Donald Trump announced in a memorandum on Tuesday.

"The United States will develop and execute a polar security icebreaking fleet acquisition program that supports our national interests in the Arctic and Antarctic regions," the memorandum to the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, Energy, Office of Management and Budget and National Security Adviser said.

