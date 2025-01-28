Open Menu

Trump Orders Planning For 'Iron Dome' Missile Shield For US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Trump orders planning for 'Iron Dome' missile shield for US

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to start planning for an "Iron Dome" air defense system for the United States, like the one that Israel has used to intercept thousands of rockets.

Trump ordered the defense secretary to submit within 60 days an implementation plan for the "next-generation missile defense shield" designed to guard against ballistic, hypersonic and advanced cruise missiles, including by the development of space-based interceptors.

During the 2024 election campaign Trump repeatedly promised to build a version of Israel's Iron Dome system for the United States.

However, he ignored the fact that the system is designed for short-range threats, making it ill-suited to defending against intercontinental missiles that are the main danger to the United States.

"Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex," Monday's executive order said, citing unnamed adversaries' development of missile launch capabilities.

Trump had earlier told a Republican congressional retreat in Miami that the system would be built in the United States.

Israel has used its "Iron Dome" system to shoot down rockets fired by its regional foes Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon during the war sparked by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"They knock down just about every one of them," Trump said at the Miami meeting. "So I think the United States is entitled to that."

The president signed several other orders related to the US military on Monday, including one setting the path for transgender people to be banned from the armed forces.

Recent Stories

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

1 hour ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

11 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

11 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

11 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

12 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

12 hours ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World