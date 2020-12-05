UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Orders Pulling Nearly All US Troops Out Of Somalia - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Orders Pulling Nearly All US Troops Out of Somalia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has ordered moving almost all US troops out of Somalia, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"The President of the United States has ordered the Department of Defense and the United States Africa Command to reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021," the statement said on Friday.

The Defense Department said some troops may be reassigned to other regions outside of East Africa.

"However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighboring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both US and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organizations operating in Somalia," the statement added.

The Defense Department said it remains committed to all African partners and would continue providing support through a whole-of-government approach as well as pursue degrading violent extremists in the region.

"The US will retain the capability to conduct targeted counterterrorism operations in Somalia, and collect early warnings and indicators regarding threats to the homeland," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said the United States is working on modifying its military presence in Somalia in order to counter the al-Shabab terror group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Russia Trump United States May All From

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

2 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

3 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

3 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

3 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

3 hours ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.