Trump Orders Record-Low Cap For Refugee Intake In Fiscal Year 2020

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 05:29 PM

Trump Orders Record-Low Cap for Refugee Intake in Fiscal Year 2020

US President Donald Trump has ordered that an 18,000 refugee quota be established in fiscal year 2020, the lowest number in nearly four decades

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) US President Donald Trump has ordered that an 18,000 refugee quota be established in fiscal year 2020, the lowest number in nearly four decades.

"The admission of up to 18,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year 2020 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," Trump said, as quoted by The Washington Times newspaper.

Two years ago, the number of refugees allowed into the United States amounted to 110,000, whereas in fiscal 2019 this limit stood at 30,000.

The presidential decree, signed on Friday, confirms previously published plans that most of the quota will be registered for certain categories.

Thus, the US will receive 5,000 people fleeing religious persecution, 4,000 Iraqis who helped the United States or have ties with the US citizens, as well as 1,500 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Additional 7,000 slots will be allocated to the refugees from the number of other categories determined in advance, according to the media outlet.

One of Trump's key campaign promises was to crackdown on illegal immigration through stricter enforcement of laws and the building of a wall on the US-Mexico border. The president's political opponents blame him for the fact that the United States has lost its status of a global leader in the acceptance of refugees, despite many opportunities for that.

