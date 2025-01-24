Trump orders release of last JFK, RFK, King assassination files

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) US President Donald Trump ordered the declassification Thursday of the last secret files on the assassination of president John F. Kennedy, a case that still fuels conspiracy theories more than 60 years after his death.

Trump signed an executive order that will also release documents on the 1960s assassinations of JFK's younger brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"That's big one, huh? A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House.

"Everything will be revealed.

"

After signing the order, Trump passed the pen he used to an aide, saying "Give that to RFK Jr.," JFK's nephew and the current president's nominee to become secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The order Trump signed requires the "full and complete release" of the JFK files, without redactions that he accepted back in 2017 when releasing most of the documents.

"It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay," the order said.

Trump had previously promised to release the last of the files, most recently at his inauguration on Monday.