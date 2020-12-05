Trump Orders Repositioning Nearly All US Troops Out of Somalia - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has ordered moving almost all US troops out of Somalia, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"The President of the United States has ordered the Department of Defense and the United States Africa Command to reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021," the statement said on Friday.

The Defense Department said some troops may be reassigned to other regions outside of East Africa.

"However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighboring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both US and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organizations operating in Somalia," the statement added.