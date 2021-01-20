UrduPoint.com
Trump Orders To Defer For 18 Months Deportation Of Venezuelans From US

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Trump Orders to Defer for 18 Months Deportation of Venezuelans From US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has ordered not to deport Venezuelan citizens who illegally stay in the United States, for 18 months, according to a Memorandum posted by the White House.

"I hereby direct you to take appropriate measures to defer for 18 months the removal of any national of Venezuela, or alien without nationality who last habitually resided in Venezuela, who is present in the United States as of January 20, 2021," the Memorandum said.

"I further direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to take appropriate measures to authorize employment for aliens whose removal has been deferred, as provided by this memorandum, for the duration of such deferral," it said.

