UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Orders To Freeze Military Aid To Ukraine Due To Corruption In Country - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Trump Orders to Freeze Military Aid to Ukraine Due to Corruption in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump ordered his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to suspend the military aid to Ukraine due to high levels of corruption in the country, US media reported on Tuesday, citing senior administration officials.

According to the sources, as quoted by the Washington Post newspaper, Trump ordered to temporarily block the allocation of about $400 million for security assistance to Ukraine. The corresponding order by the US leader, according to some officials, was transmitted to the State Department and the Pentagon in mid-July, about a week before Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sources say that Trump's fears on the need to allocate funds were the main reason for his decision, and he wanted to learn whether this money should be spent at all. In addition, according to the Washington Post media outlet, the US leader's decision was affected by his concerns over the corruption in Ukraine.

It is reported that the funds were unfrozen due to approaching the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The US administration was afraid that if the money was not spent, this could be perceived as a violation of the law, in connection with which Trump gave permission to unblock the funds.

Another US administration official categorically rejected that by blocking the money, Trump intended to put pressure on Zelenskyy, saying that this has nothing to do with the principle of service for service.

On Friday, US media reported that Trump urged Zelenskyy several times during a July phone call to cooperate with a corruption probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's, business dealings with a Ukraine gas company.

Biden in 2016 threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not remove the prosecutor who had been investigating his son.

Democrats demand the release of the phone call transcript between Trump and Zelenskyy, suspecting the president of breaking the law and threatening with an impeachment if confirmed.

Trump denies this and believes that the story is fabricated to cover Biden, who is running for the presidency and whose son is allegedly involved in corruption in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan Business Ukraine Washington Threatened Pentagon Company Trump Kiev Money July September Gas 2016 Post Media All Billion Million

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

13 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

13 minutes ago

Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based ..

13 minutes ago

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

20 minutes ago

Police recover husband, wife, four children from l ..

13 minutes ago

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.