Trump Orders to Freeze Military Aid to Ukraine Due to Corruption in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump ordered his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to suspend the military aid to Ukraine due to high levels of corruption in the country, US media reported on Tuesday, citing senior administration officials.

According to the sources, as quoted by the Washington Post newspaper, Trump ordered to temporarily block the allocation of about $400 million for security assistance to Ukraine. The corresponding order by the US leader, according to some officials, was transmitted to the State Department and the Pentagon in mid-July, about a week before Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sources say that Trump's fears on the need to allocate funds were the main reason for his decision, and he wanted to learn whether this money should be spent at all. In addition, according to the Washington Post media outlet, the US leader's decision was affected by his concerns over the corruption in Ukraine.

It is reported that the funds were unfrozen due to approaching the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The US administration was afraid that if the money was not spent, this could be perceived as a violation of the law, in connection with which Trump gave permission to unblock the funds.

Another US administration official categorically rejected that by blocking the money, Trump intended to put pressure on Zelenskyy, saying that this has nothing to do with the principle of service for service.

On Friday, US media reported that Trump urged Zelenskyy several times during a July phone call to cooperate with a corruption probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's, business dealings with a Ukraine gas company.

Biden in 2016 threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not remove the prosecutor who had been investigating his son.

Democrats demand the release of the phone call transcript between Trump and Zelenskyy, suspecting the president of breaking the law and threatening with an impeachment if confirmed.

Trump denies this and believes that the story is fabricated to cover Biden, who is running for the presidency and whose son is allegedly involved in corruption in Ukraine.