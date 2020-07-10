UrduPoint.com
Trump Orders Treasury To Review Tax-Exempt Status Of 'Radical Left' Schools

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Trump Orders Treasury to Review Tax-Exempt Status of 'Radical Left' Schools

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he directed the Treasury Department to review and potentially revoke the tax-exempt status of schools that continue to push left-wing propaganda.

"Too many Universities and school Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not education," Trump said in a Twitter message.

"Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!"

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to cut-off funding for schools that do not open before the November election. Many US schools and universities have moved classes online amid the pandemic.

The US now has 3.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 133,000 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

