Trump Orders US Agencies to Plan for Future GPS Disruptions, Test Responses

US government agencies that oversee critical infrastructure such as power grids have one year to develop plans to withstand a major disruption of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and related systems, according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US government agencies that oversee critical infrastructure such as power grids have one year to develop plans to withstand a major disruption of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and related systems, according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"It is the policy of the United States to ensure that disruption or manipulation of PNT [positioning, navigation and timing] services does not undermine the reliable and efficient functioning of its critical infrastructure," the order read.

Within one year, US Federal agencies are required to develop infrastructure protection plans to detect and respond to the "disruption and manipulation of PNT services; and manage the associated risks to the systems," the order said.

In addition, the order requires the Department of Homeland Security to develop procedures to subject the protection plans to stress tests, also within one year.

Security analysts have long warned of cyberattacks on US infrastructure, citing the prospect of subway cars stuck in deep underground tunnels, breached dams, jammed telecommunications networks and large cities paralyzed by lengthy power outages.