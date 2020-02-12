UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Orders US Agencies To Plan For Future GPS Disruptions, Test Responses

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:03 PM

Trump Orders US Agencies to Plan for Future GPS Disruptions, Test Responses

US government agencies that oversee critical infrastructure such as power grids have one year to develop plans to withstand a major disruption of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and related systems, according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US government agencies that oversee critical infrastructure such as power grids have one year to develop plans to withstand a major disruption of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and related systems, according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"It is the policy of the United States to ensure that disruption or manipulation of PNT [positioning, navigation and timing] services does not undermine the reliable and efficient functioning of its critical infrastructure," the order read.

Within one year, US Federal agencies are required to develop infrastructure protection plans to detect and respond to the "disruption and manipulation of PNT services; and manage the associated risks to the systems," the order said.

In addition, the order requires the Department of Homeland Security to develop procedures to subject the protection plans to stress tests, also within one year.

Security analysts have long warned of cyberattacks on US infrastructure, citing the prospect of subway cars stuck in deep underground tunnels, breached dams, jammed telecommunications networks and large cities paralyzed by lengthy power outages.

Related Topics

Trump United States Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank 2019 net profit rises 4.0% ..

3 minutes ago

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed views masterplan of Jabal Al Dhan ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook Removes 3 Account Networks From Russia, I ..

35 seconds ago

Education minister orders issuance of notices to a ..

36 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to control inflation: Ch.Fawad

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.