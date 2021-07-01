UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads 'Not Guilty' To Tax Crime Charges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads 'Not Guilty' To Tax Crime Charges

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in a New York court on Thursday to tax crimes charges ranging over 15 years while running the business empire of the former US president.

The indictment against the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation describes a 15-year tax scheme and includes 15 felony counts, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records.

Related Topics

Business Trump New York Court

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

36 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter Face Fines for Not Loc ..

8 minutes ago

DRAP holds training on monitoring of COVID-19 immu ..

8 minutes ago

De-silting work in progress

8 minutes ago

District admin removes illegal speed breakers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.