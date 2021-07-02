Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads 'Not Guilty' To Tax Crime Charges

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in a New York court on Thursday to tax crimes charges ranging over 15 years while running the business empire of the former US president.

The indictment against the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation describes a 15-year tax scheme and includes 15 felony counts, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records.