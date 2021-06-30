Trump Organization, CFO Allen Wisselberg to Be Charged With Tax-Related Crimes - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's business organization and its CEO Allen Wisselberg, are expected to be charged with tax-related crimes on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax-related crimes on Thursday," the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The indictment would be the first criminal charge against the former US president's company since prosecutors began investigating the firm three years ago.

According to the report, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg are to be charged with tax evasion on fringe benefits.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York Attorney General's Office have been investigating whether Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks - such as cars, apartments and private-school tuition - received from the Trump Organization.

If prosecutors could show the Trump Organization and its executives systematically avoided paying taxes, they could file more serious charges alleging a scheme, the report said.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the investigations, conducted by offices led by rival Democrats aligned to President Joe Biden, were politically motivated.