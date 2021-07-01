Trump Organization CFO Surrenders to Authorities to Face Tax-Crime Charges

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Trump Organization chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg surrendered himself to authorities on Thursday to face charges in a probe of alleged tax-related crimes committed by the former US president's company.

Weisselberg and his lawyer entered the Manhattan District Attorney's office at about 6:20 a.m. local time, television footage showed. The attorney's office is expected to announce the criminal charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization later in the day.

Shortly after Weisselberg turned himself over, the Trump Organization issued a statement denying that the CFO had committed any crimes during his 48 years at the company.

"He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President," the statement said. "This is not justice; this is politics."

The indictment marks the first criminal charges against the former US president's company since prosecutors began investigating the organization more than two years ago.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York Attorney General's Office have been investigating whether Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks - such as cars, apartments and private-school tuition - received from the Trump Organization.