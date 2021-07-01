UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Organization CFO Surrenders To Authorities To Face Tax-Crime Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Trump Organization CFO Surrenders to Authorities to Face Tax-Crime Charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Trump Organization chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg surrendered himself to authorities on Thursday to face charges in a probe of alleged tax-related crimes committed by the former US president's company.

Weisselberg and his lawyer entered the Manhattan District Attorney's office at about 6:20 a.m. local time, television footage showed. The attorney's office is expected to announce the criminal charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization later in the day.

Shortly after Weisselberg turned himself over, the Trump Organization issued a statement denying that the CFO had committed any crimes during his 48 years at the company.

"He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President," the statement said. "This is not justice; this is politics."

The indictment marks the first criminal charges against the former US president's company since prosecutors began investigating the organization more than two years ago.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York Attorney General's Office have been investigating whether Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks - such as cars, apartments and private-school tuition - received from the Trump Organization.

Related Topics

Company Trump Manhattan New York Criminals TV From

Recent Stories

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

32 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

47 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

1 hour ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.