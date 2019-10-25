Trump Organization Exploring Sale of Marquee Washington Hotel Near White House - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Trump Organization is looking into the possibility of selling its luxurious Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC located close to the White House, US media reported said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Trump Organization is looking into the possibility of selling its luxurious Trump International Hotel in Washington , DC located close to the White House , US media reported said on Friday.

The initiative to sell the hotel was partially prompted by ethical criticisms that have tried to argue President Donald Trump was able to profit on his ownership of the hotel so close to his official residence as US chief of state in defiance of Federal ethics laws, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump Organization, which the president headed before winning the 2016 US elections, has already commissioned the JLL real estate company to market the Trump International Hotel, the president's son, Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, was quoted as saying in the report.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives' Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (TIC) sent a subpoena to the General Services Administration (GSA) demanding the release of documents concerning the Trump Hotel's lease of its building, media reported on Thursday.

The GSA oversees the lease of the US federal government's Old Post Office building to the Trump Organization but so far it has not fully released all the documents that the TIC demanded.