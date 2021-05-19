Trump Organization Investigated in Criminal Capacity - New York Prosecutors

New York prosecutors said they are now investigating the Tump Organization in a "criminal" and "civil capacity."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) New York prosecutors said they are now investigating the Tump Organization in a "criminal" and "civil capacity."

New York Attorney General Letitia James is working together with the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to investigate if the former US president's organization had increased the cost of its properties to lenders and insurers and whether it paid the right amount of taxes. Vance's office is investigating Trump's tax returns.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office, Fabien Levy, said in a statement cited by The Hill.

Trump has previously called the investigation as politically motivated. In August, James said the lawsuit was filed against the company in hopes it would comply with subpoena in the investigation. Last month, James' office had launched an examination into the personal financial record of the organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

The ex-president's son, Eric Trump, and Weisselberg have been demoted.

The Trump Organization is a group of around 500 business entities with interest in real estate development, investing, sales and marketing, brokerage and property management.