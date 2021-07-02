Trump Organization Probe to Continue After CFO Indictment - New York AG

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Investigations into the Trump Organization will continue after the indictment of its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg on tax crimes, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

"This investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead," James said in a statement distributed via Twitter.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in a New York court on Thursday to tax crimes charges ranging over 15 years while running the business empire of the former US president. He was indicted on 15 felony counts that included a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying of business records.