UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Organization Probe To Continue After CFO Indictment - New York AG

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Trump Organization Probe to Continue After CFO Indictment - New York AG

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Investigations into the Trump Organization will continue after the indictment of its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg on tax crimes, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

"This investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead," James said in a statement distributed via Twitter.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in a New York court on Thursday to tax crimes charges ranging over 15 years while running the business empire of the former US president. He was indicted on 15 felony counts that included a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying of business records.

Related Topics

Business Twitter Trump Lead New York May Court

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

19 minutes ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

1 hour ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

1 hour ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

1 minute ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

2 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.