Trump Organization Removes Weisselberg As Financial Officer - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Trump Organization Removes Weisselberg as Financial Officer - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Allen Weisselberg was removed by the Trump Organization as an officer at some of its subsidiaries after pleading not guilty to accusations of tax fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing public filings and people familiar with the situation.

Trump Payroll Corp., used to list Weisselberg as treasurer, director, vice president and secretary on business records, but now Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are listed in those roles. Weisselberg also lost his position as director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, according to the UK's registrar of companies.

