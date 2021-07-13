UrduPoint.com
Trump Organization Removes Weisselberg As Financial Officer - Business Documents

Trump Organization Removes Weisselberg as Financial Officer - Business Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Trump Organization has removed Allen Weisselberg as an officer at some of the organization's subsidiaries after he pleaded not guilty to accusations of tax fraud, business documents revealed.

The Trump Payroll Corp. used to list Weisselberg as treasurer, director, vice president and secretary on its business documents, but now the former president's sons - Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump - are listed in those roles on the Florida Division of Corporations records.

Weisselberg resigned on July 8 from the position director of the Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, according to the United Kingdom's registrar of companies.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg were charged in a New York court earlier this month with a number of tax crimes ranging over a 15-year timespan, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying of business records.

Both, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to the charges. Former president Donald Trump has characterized the charges as being politically motivated.

