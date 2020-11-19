Trump, Other Republicans Undermining Trust in US Election Process - State Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump and other elected US political leaders are undermining trust in the country's electoral and democratic processes, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has received personal death threats, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There are those including our own president, members of Congress and other democratically-elected leaders who are perpetrating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust the election results in a manner that violates the oath of office they took," she said.

Hobbs, a Democrat, also criticized Arizona state Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, for not publicly condemning the threats and disparagement. She said the governor's "deafening silence" had contributed to the growing unrest.

Republicans are also trying to block the formal certification of presidential election results giving victories to Presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden in Arizona and in other closely fought states such as Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.