Trump, Others Made 3 Payments To Conceal Information About Him - District Attorney

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Trump, Others Made 3 Payments to Conceal Information About Him - District Attorney

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump and other individuals allegedly made three payments to people with the intent of concealing damaging information amid Trump's bid in the 2016 presidential election, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday.

"Donald Trump and others made three payments to people who claim to have negative information about Mr. Trump," Bragg said during a press briefing.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.

