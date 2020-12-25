UrduPoint.com
Trump Pardon Of Blackwater Guards Exemplifies US Disregard For Iraqi Lives - Rights Group

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) President Donald Trump's decision to pardon four military contractors jailed for the massacre of fourteen innocent civilians in Baghdad provides more proof of the US government's disregard for Iraqi lives, the CODEPINK advocacy group said in a statement on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Trump granted full pardons to four former Blackwater contractors convicted in connection with the death of 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians, including two children, in Baghdad in 2007.

"This pardon gives the world one more piece of evidence for the US government's disregard for the lives of the Iraqi people, whose country we destroyed, and for humanity and the rule of law," Codepink said. "Trump's action can only weaken the United States' deservedly low standing in the world at this critical moment in our history."

The advocacy group said the Nisour Square massacre became a symbol of widespread abuses by American forces, and led to growing calls by the Iraqis for them to leave the country.

"Trump's pardon continues a long, shameful tradition of Americans evading accountability for war crimes in Iraq and other US wars, from policymakers in the Bush administration who gave the orders to invade Iraq on the basis of lies, to politicians like then-Senator Joe Biden who orchestrated one-sided Congressional hearings to strengthen the case for war, to US military officers responsible for illegal orders to torture and kill civilians and prisoners of war," the release said.

Collectively, the release added, they paved the way for endless war and hostility and the creation of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

In 2007, a group of Blackwater contractors escorting a convoy opened fire in Baghdad's Nisour Square, killing 14 unarmed civilians including two boys, ages 9 and 11, according to the Justice Department.

The White House said that, on appeal, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that additional evidence should have been presented at Slatten's trial. Further, the release added, prosecutors recently disclosed that the lead Iraqi investigator involved may have been tied to insurgent groups.

In 2018, Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for opening fire first in the Nisour Square massacre. The other guards initially were sentenced to 30 years in prison but the sentences were halved by a judge in September of 2019.

The incident with Blackwater guards sparked an international debate about the role of private security companies hired by the US government to work in war zones.

The private military company Blackwater, founded in 1997, was later sold and rebranded as Academi.

