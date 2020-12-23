UrduPoint.com
Trump Pardons Ex-Aide Papadopoulos Charged In Mueller Probe - White House

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to former aide George Papadopoulos, who was charged in the Mueller probe, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Trump granted a full pardon to George Papadopoulos. Mr.

Papadopoulos was charged with a process-related crime, one count of making false statements, in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election," the release said on Tuesday. "Notably, Mueller stated in his report that he found no evidence of collusion in connection with Russia's attempts to interfere in the election."

