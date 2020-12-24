Trump Pardons Ex-Campaign Manager Manafort - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Trump has issued a full and complete pardon to Paul Manafort, stemming from convictions prosecuted in the course of Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller's investigation, which was premised on the Russian collusion hoax," the release said on Wednesday.