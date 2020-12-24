WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Trump has issued a full and complete pardon to Paul Manafort, stemming from convictions prosecuted in the course of Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller's investigation, which was premised on the Russian collusion hoax," the release said on Wednesday.

Trump also issued full pardons to his former aide Roger Stone and his son-in-law's father Charles Kushner, who was convicted of preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the Federal Elections Commission.

In recent days and weeks, the president also granted pardons to other individuals convicted in the Mueller probe, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former aide George Papadopoulos.

On Tuesday, Trump also granted pardons to four former Blackwater contractors convicted in connection with the death of Iraqi civilians in 2007. He also pardoned former Republican Congressmen Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, who each pleaded guilty to fraud charges.