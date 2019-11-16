Trump Pardons Two US Soldiers Over Afghan War Crimes Cases - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump has pardoned two American soldiers for cases related to war crimes in Afghanistan, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn," the release said on Friday.