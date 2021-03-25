Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderful,' But No Details Yet - Networker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The possible partnering of former US President Donald Trump with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network would be a "wonderful development," Mike Magolnick, a digital entrepreneur and a social media pioneer who is working in strategy for FreeSpace, told Sputnik, adding, however, that he currently has no additional information regarding the project.

Late Wednesday, Axios reported, citing anonymous sources, that Trump is considering partnering with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network.

"That would be a wonderful development to tell everyone about but I don't have any news or info to report at this time," Magolnick, the CEO of The Red Flag Image Company, a full service reputation and image building/repair firm, said when asked to confirm the report.

FreeSpace, launched in Apple App Store and Google Play Store on February 1, includes typical social media features, such as a news feed, called an "activity wall" on FreeSpace, group messaging and a customizable profile.

Trump's plans to create his own platform emerged after he was banned by social media giants, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. On Sunday, Trump's spokesman said that the former president would be returning to social media in a few months with his own platform that was going to attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."