UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderful,' But No Details Yet - Networker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:15 PM

Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderful,' But No Details Yet - Networker

The possible partnering of former US President Donald Trump with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network would be a "wonderful development," Mike Magolnick, a digital entrepreneur and a social media pioneer who is working in strategy for FreeSpace, told Sputnik, adding, however, that he currently has no additional information regarding the project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The possible partnering of former US President Donald Trump with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network would be a "wonderful development," Mike Magolnick, a digital entrepreneur and a social media pioneer who is working in strategy for FreeSpace, told Sputnik, adding, however, that he currently has no additional information regarding the project.

Late Wednesday, Axios reported, citing anonymous sources, that Trump is considering partnering with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network.

"That would be a wonderful development to tell everyone about but I don't have any news or info to report at this time," Magolnick, the CEO of The Red Flag Image Company, a full service reputation and image building/repair firm, said when asked to confirm the report.

FreeSpace, launched in Apple App Store and Google Play Store on February 1, includes typical social media features, such as a news feed, called an "activity wall" on FreeSpace, group messaging and a customizable profile.

Trump's plans to create his own platform emerged after he was banned by social media giants, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. On Sunday, Trump's spokesman said that the former president would be returning to social media in a few months with his own platform that was going to attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."

Related Topics

Google Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Trump Capitol Hill January February Sunday Apple YouTube Million Instagram

Recent Stories

FIA arrests accused involved in defrauding citizen ..

1 minute ago

US Cyber Command Chief Says Russia Still Focused o ..

1 minute ago

Corruption hit S.Africa's pandemic fightback, says ..

1 minute ago

Bavarian Prosecutors Arrest Suspect in Mask Procur ..

1 minute ago

Newcastle's Carreras banned for nine weeks after e ..

27 minutes ago

Dogs have bothered us, PA told

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.