Open Menu

Trump Pauses Aid To Ukraine After Zelensky Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Trump pauses aid to Ukraine after Zelensky clash

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday, a White House official said, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

The move comes just days after a stunning public clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.

Trump earlier on Monday had declined to rule out a pause when quizzed by reporters, but any disruption in the flow of US arms to the frontline would rapidly weaken Ukraine's chance of beating back the Russian invasion.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official added.

Trump on Monday also warned he would "not put up" much longer with Zelensky's defiant stance, and said the Ukrainian leader should be "more appreciative" of US support.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said Zelensky "won't be around very long" without a ceasefire deal with Moscow.

The pause has gone into effect immediately and affects hundreds of millions of Dollars of weaponry in the process of being sent to Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

Zelensky for his part said Monday he was seeking for the war to end "as soon as possible."

The comment came after the Ukrainian president accused Russia -- which invaded Ukraine in 2014 and greatly expanded the conflict in 2022 -- of not being serious about peace.

Zelensky insisted that tough security guarantees were the only way to end the conflict.

But Trump's stance has upended US support for Ukraine, and Washington's allies more broadly, and stoked concern about the United States pivoting to Russia.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

9 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

10 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

10 hours ago

More Stories From World