Trump Pauses Tariffs For Autos As Trudeau Call Yields No Breakthrough
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Automakers received temporary reprieve Wednesday from US President Donald Trump's tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, as concerns mounted over consumer impacts and talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yielded no immediate breakthrough.
Following discussions with the "Big Three" US automakers -- Stellantis, Ford and General Motors -- Trump decided to "give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, referring to the North American free trade pact.
"They made the ask, and the president is happy to do it," Leavitt told reporters.
But prospects of wider relief were dampened after Trump's call with Trudeau, with the US leader saying he was unconvinced Ottawa had done enough to address Washington's concerns over illicit fentanyl.
Canada contributes less than one percent of fentanyl to the United States' illicit supply, according to Canadian and US government data.
But Trump has shrugged off these figures.
On social media, Trump accused Trudeau of using the dispute to "stay in power," but added that their discussion ended in a "somewhat" friendly manner.
Trump's sharp 25 percent tariffs on US imports from Canada and Mexico -- with a lower rate for Canadian energy -- kicked in Tuesday, sending global markets tumbling and straining ties between the neighbors.
Ottawa swiftly announced retaliatory levies, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to unveil her response at a mass rally on Sunday.
The US president has cited illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking in imposing tariffs, though he frequently lambasts alleged trade imbalances when discussing levies.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
More Stories From World
-
Trump pauses tariffs for autos as Trudeau call yields no breakthrough4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update34 minutes ago
-
Global Islamic scholars to convene for second 'Building Bridges' conference8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results8 hours ago
-
Greek govt to face no-confidence vote over 2023 train tragedy8 hours ago
-
US funding cuts to TB programmes endangering 'millions of lives': WHO8 hours ago
-
US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine8 hours ago
-
SpaceX aims for Thursday Starship test flight8 hours ago
-
England bench Marcus Smith for Italy Six Nations match8 hours ago
-
Kobe, Shanghai take control in Champions League last 169 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan9 hours ago
-
South Africa v New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final scores10 hours ago