Trump Pays $110,000 In Fines To Court To Lift Contempt Findings - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump paid $110,000 in fines to the court as a condition of getting a civil contempt finding against him lifted stemming from his failure to cooperate with a state probe into Trump Organization finances by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Law360 reported on Friday.

Trump has until midnight local time to submit additional documents needed to have the contempt finding fully lifted, the report said, citing New York Judge Arthur Engoron.

Engoron in April found Trump in contempt of court after the former president ignored an earlier ruling that he and his two adult children could not refuse subpoenas by James to question them over her probe into the Trump Organization, which represents the family's business interests.

Engoron in May then ordered Trump to pay $110,000 in fines, provide a description of the Trump Organization's document retention and destruction policy, and review the remaining documents tied to him by May 20 as conditions of lifting the contempt finding.

The fine money will be placed by the court in an escrow account pending Trump's appeal of the contempt ruling, the judge said.

Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing. The former president had previously called James' probe "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time."

