Trump Pays Tribute to Radio Talk Show Host Rush Limbaugh - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump praised conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh as being a great patriot, defender of liberty and a friend to millions of Americans after Limbaugh's wife announced earlier that he had lost his battle with cancer.

"The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty and someone who believed in all the greatness our country stands for," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. "Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans.

He will be missed greatly."

Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom on February 4, 2020, just a day after the host of the nationally syndicated radio program "The Rush Limbaugh Show," announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

For more than 30 years, Limbaugh was the most popular conservative radio personality in the United States with a loyal following estimated at around 15 million people.

Limbaugh died on Wednesday morning at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 70.