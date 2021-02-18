UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Pays Tribute To Radio Talk Show Host Rush Limbaugh - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:20 AM

Trump Pays Tribute to Radio Talk Show Host Rush Limbaugh - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump praised conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh as being a great patriot, defender of liberty and a friend to millions of Americans after Limbaugh's wife announced earlier that he had lost his battle with cancer.

"The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty and someone who believed in all the greatness our country stands for," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. "Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans.

He will be missed greatly."

Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom on February 4, 2020, just a day after the host of the nationally syndicated radio program "The Rush Limbaugh Show," announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

For more than 30 years, Limbaugh was the most popular conservative radio personality in the United States with a loyal following estimated at around 15 million people.

Limbaugh died on Wednesday morning at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 70.

Related Topics

Trump Died Wife Florida United States February 2020 Cancer All From Million

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

1 hour ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

4 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

4 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

3 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.