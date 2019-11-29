Trump Pays Unannounced Visit to Afghanistan - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump has paid an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino said on Thursday.

"President @realDonaldTrump visits U.S. Soldiers at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan," Scavino tweeted.

Trump congratulated the US troops stationed in the country on Thanksgiving Day, Scavino said, publishing two videos.

Trump is also reported to have met with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani.

There was no prior announcement of the visit over security concerns.

It it Trump's first visit to Afghanistan. Last US president's visit to Afghanistan was paid by Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, in 2014.