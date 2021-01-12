UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Pence Affirm They Will Work Until End Of Term At White House Meeting - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:10 AM

Trump, Pence Affirm They Will Work Until End of Term at White House Meeting - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during a meeting at the White House pledged to work together for the rest of their term, a senior US administration official said in a statement.

Pence and Trump's relationship soured after the vice president upheld Biden's victory during the certification process in Congress last week that was interrupted when the president's supporters stormed Capitol Hill. The meeting reportedly was the first one between Pence and Trump since the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, which Democrats have accused Trump of fueling.

"The President and the Vice President met this afternoon in the Oval Office," the official said after the meeting on Monday. "The Two had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments.

They... pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term."

Congressional Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against Trump for allegedly inciting an insurrection and have called on Pence to invoke constitutional authorities to remove Trump from power.

The readout added that Trump and Pence reiterated that the protesters that stormed the US Capitol building do not represent the 75 million Americans that voted for them in the 2020 US election.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.

Related Topics

Election Protest Riots Police White House Trump Capitol Hill January Democrats Congress 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

6 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

7 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

7 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

7 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

6 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.