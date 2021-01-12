Trump, Pence Affirm They Will Work Until End of Term at White House Meeting - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during a meeting at the White House pledged to work together for the rest of their term, a senior US administration official said in a statement.

Pence and Trump's relationship soured after the vice president upheld Biden's victory during the certification process in Congress last week that was interrupted when the president's supporters stormed Capitol Hill. The meeting reportedly was the first one between Pence and Trump since the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, which Democrats have accused Trump of fueling.

"The President and the Vice President met this afternoon in the Oval Office," the official said after the meeting on Monday. "The Two had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments.

They... pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term."

Congressional Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against Trump for allegedly inciting an insurrection and have called on Pence to invoke constitutional authorities to remove Trump from power.

The readout added that Trump and Pence reiterated that the protesters that stormed the US Capitol building do not represent the 75 million Americans that voted for them in the 2020 US election.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.