Trump, Pence Biographies on US State Dept. Website Show Their Terms Ended Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) President Donald Trump's and Vice President Mike Pence's biographies listed on the State Department website show their terms in office ended on Monday.

"Donald J. Trump's terms ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41," Trump's biography read on Monday afternoon.

US media reported that a disgruntled State Department staffer made the changes.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

Trump and Pence will end their terms on January 20 when the administration transfers power to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.