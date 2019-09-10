Trump, Pence Deny White House 'Turmoil' After Canceled Camp David Meeting With Taliban

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both denied on Monday that they had a split over whether or not to hold negotiations with the Taliban at the presidential retreat Camp David.

"A lot of Fake news is being reported that I overruled the VP [vice president] and various advisers on a potential Camp David meeting with the Taliban," Trump said in a Twitter message. "This Story is False! I always think it is good to meet and talk, but in this case I decided not to."

Trump accused the US media of being "dishonest" and "corrupt" and of trying to misrepresent his administration as deeply divided on the issue when it was not.

"The Dishonest Media likes to create .

.. the look of turmoil in the White House, of which there is none. I view much of the media as simply an arm of the Democrat Party. They are corrupt," he added in his message.

Pence also posted a Twitter message supporting Trump's account of the decision-making process on the negotiations.

"That's Absolutely Right Mr. President. More Fake News! The Dishonest Media never contacted our office before running with this story and if they had, we would have told them I FULLY support your decision," he said.

In an earlier report, NBC News said Trump had suggested using Camp David, the traditional presidential retreat in rural Maryland to meet with Taliban representatives.