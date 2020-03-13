UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Pence Need No Coronavirus Tests After Meeting With Brazil Delegation - White House

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had almost no interactions with an infected member of a Brazilian delegation they received in Florida and do not need to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Thursday.

"The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation's visit to Mar-a-Lago last weekend tested positive for COVID-19," Grisham said. "Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.

"

Grisham also said that exposures were currently being assessed and it would dictate next steps.

"As stated before, the White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First and Second Families, and all White House staff healthy," Grisham said.

More than 1,400 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

