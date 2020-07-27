UrduPoint.com
Trump, Pence Not At Risk Of COVID-19 After O'Brien Tests Positive - White House

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are not in any danger of being exposed to COVID-19 after National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien tested positive for the disease, the White House said in a statement on Monday

"There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President," the White House said. "The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

O'Brien has mild symptoms, has been self-isolating and is working from a secure location off site, the White House added.

