Trump Picks Close Ally Congresswoman Elise Stefanik As U.N. Ambassador
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 10:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a longtime ally with little foreign policy experience, to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, a Trump transition official announced Monday.
Ms. Stefanik, 40. is Trump's first Cabinet appointment for his second term in the White House.
“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement Monday.
At UN Headquarters in New York, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, responding to a question about her appointment, said, "We will work constructively with the Permanent Representative of the United States just like we do with every other country."
Stefanik, 40, has been a staunch defender of Israel and a day before last week's presidential election she had called for the defunding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) alleging it has been infiltrated by Hamas.
Ms. Stefanik will succeed U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat and former assistant secretary of state for Africa who has held the job through the entire Biden administration and has been a member of his Cabinet. Stefanik also will be a member of Trump’s Cabinet, the Trump transition official said.
In Trump’s first administration, he chose former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who also had little foreign policy experience except for some trade missions, for the U.N. post. She resigned after two years and then challenged unsuccessfully Trump for the Republican nomination.
(Born as Nimrata Randhawa to Sikh parents who migrated from Indian Punjab, she has since converted to Christianity, but occasionally goes to Sikh gurduwaras at her parents’ request.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener
Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high
More Stories From World
-
New Haiti PM sworn in, promising to 'restore security'27 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's leftist president faces first parliament test1 hour ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya2 hours ago
-
Italy and Lufthansa reach deal on ITA Airways stake2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Villa's Rogers receives first England call-up after mass withdrawal2 hours ago
-
New Haiti PM sworn in, promising to 'restore security'2 hours ago
-
Five things to watch at China's largest airshow2 hours ago
-
'Solid' Zverez eases past Rublev as Alcaraz falters against Ruud3 hours ago
-
Crown Prince inaugurates Arab-Islamic Summit addressing Palestinian crisis, regional stability8 hours ago
-
Peru's Chancay: China's megaport of entry to South America8 hours ago
-
WHO members' pandemic accord talks to spill into 20258 hours ago