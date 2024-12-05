Open Menu

Trump Picks Crypto-friendly Lawyer To Head US Securities Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Trump picks crypto-friendly lawyer to head US securities regulator

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump nominated veteran Washington attorney Paul Atkins to chair the Securites and Exchange Commission (SEC), a move cheered by the cryptocurrency industry.

Atkins, an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008, founded risk consultancy firm Patomak Global Partners in 2009, whose clients include companies in the banking, trading and cryptocurrency industries.

An announcement from the Trump transition noted that Atkins had been co-chairman of the Digital Chamber of Commerce, which promotes the use of digital assets, since 2017.

"Paul is a proven leader for common sense regulations," Trump said in a statement that emphasized Atkins' committment to "robust, innovative" capital markets.

"He also recognizes that digital assets and other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before," Trump added.

In a separate statement, Trump picked former senator Kelly Loeffler to head the Small Business Administration.

"Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive," he said, adding that she would also co-chair his inauguration committee.

During the presidential campaign, Trump drew heavy financial support from cryptocurrency backers, some of whom are also close to the Republican's mega-donor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The digital assets industry has been eager for a change at the SEC, with outgoing chair Gary Gensler having taken a hostile posture on the sector.

Gensler has referred to the cryptocurrency world as "the wild west" and launched lawsuits against major trading platforms including Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken, along with various smaller startups.

The SEC chair also backed controversial measures to require publicly traded companies to measure their exposure to climate change.

Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, cheered the nomination, calling Atkins an "excellent" choice.

"The past four years under Chair Gensler was a non-stop anti-crypto crusade, leading to an innovation stalemate and incalculable job, talent and economic losses," she said on X, the former Twitter.

But Senator Elizabeth Warren, incoming top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, expressed concern about his appointment, saying Atkins protested fines against major corporations despite their wrongdoing during the last financial crisis.

Related Topics

Senate World Exchange Business Washington Twitter Trump Job Gary Chamber Elon Musk SpaceX Cryptocurrency 2017 Market Commerce From Industry Top Tesla

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

12 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

12 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

12 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

12 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

12 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

12 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

12 hours ago

More Stories From World