Trump Plan To Exit Open Skies Treaty To Only Benefit Russia - House Foreign Affairs Chair

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Reports that the Trump administration may leave the Open Skies Treaty are concerning because such a move would help Russia and hurt US allies, House Foreign Affairs chairman Elliot Engel said in a statement.

"I am deeply concerned by reports that the Trump Administration is considering withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty and strongly urge you against such a reckless action," Engel said in a letter to White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Monday. "American withdrawal would only benefit Russia and be harmful to our allies' and partners' national security interests,"

The Treaty on Open Skies allows signees to carry out aerial surveillance through scheduled observation flights over each participating state. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

