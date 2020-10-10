UrduPoint.com
Trump Planning First Public Event Saturday Since COVID-19 Diagnosis - Reports

Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) President Donald Trump is planning an event at the White House this weekend, which will be his first time returning to public engagement events since his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis last week, US media reported on Friday, citing administration officials.

Trump will address the audience from the balcony of the White House and give remarks related to protests and law and order, ABC news reported.

On Thursday, White House physician Sean Conley gave Trump the green light to return to public events by Saturday.

Last Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Trump's doctors initially reported the US president had high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped on Friday and Saturday. Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Since Trump's diagnosis, there has been an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease at the White House that has affected at least 30 individuals.

