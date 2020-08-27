UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Plans Massive Federal Rescue, Relief Effort For Hurricane Laura Victims- White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:22 PM

Trump Plans Massive Federal Rescue, Relief Effort for Hurricane Laura Victims- White House

President Donald Trump pledged a huge national effort to rescue victims of Hurricane Laura in addition to Washington's backing for rebuilding and repair efforts to follow, as the storm moved inland over the states of Louisiana and Texas, the White House said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) President Donald Trump pledged a huge national effort to rescue victims of Hurricane Laura in addition to Washington's backing for rebuilding and repair efforts to follow, as the storm moved inland over the states of Louisiana and Texas, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"President Trump is committed to deploying the full resources of the Federal Government to rescue those in distress, support those in the region affected and restore disruptions to our communities and infrastructure," the statement read.

The statement also warned residents to heed instructions from state and local officials in coping with storm hazards likely to persist long after the hurricane passes.

Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana coast shortly after midnight local time (05:00 GMT) with winds in excess of 150 miles per hour. The category 4 storm was one of the strongest to ever to make landfall along the US portion of the Gulf of Mexico. By late Thursday morning, Laura had weakened to a category 1 hurricane, the National Weather Service said.

Officials warned of a life-threatening storm surge in Laura's wake that could spread up to 40 miles inland, causing flash floods, severe damage and power outages.

More than 1.5 million residents of the two US states had been ordered to evacuate and up to a half million homes were without power as the storm headed inland, according to local media.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Washington White House Trump Mexico Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

NAB arrested an accused involved in fraud

3 minutes ago

Security arrangements finalized for 9,10 Muharram

3 minutes ago

DC for ensuring early disposal of rains water

3 minutes ago

La Nina likely, but temperatures set to remain hig ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leadership, workers present in worst affected ..

5 minutes ago

Over 95 percent targets achieved from sub-national ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.