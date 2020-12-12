UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Plans Special Counsel To Assess Electoral Fraud, Hunter Biden Claims - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Trump Plans Special Counsel to Assess Electoral Fraud, Hunter Biden Claims - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump is seeking to appoint a special counsel that will investigate the ongoing claims of fraud in the November presidential election and allegations surrounding projected president-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, sources told the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

According to the newspaper, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has informed people in Washington that the president is looking to create the special counsel to pursue these claims, a source familiar with the situation said.

Trump's desire to create the counsel follows a month of defeats in the courtroom as many of the president's legal efforts to challenge the results of the November vote, which saw Biden emerge victorious, have yet to yield any success.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court had "really let us down" as the institution refused to challenge the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, after a lawsuit was filed by the state of Texas.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden announced that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. A source also told the Fox news broadcaster that the investigation will cover Biden's alleged dealings with China as well.

Trump has pushed for the US authorities to take action over Hunter Biden's alleged activities in Ukraine while he was a director on the board of the energy company Burisma.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Ukraine China Washington Vote Twitter White House Company Trump Georgia November

Recent Stories

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

15 minutes ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

18 minutes ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

18 minutes ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

18 minutes ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

18 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 city areas

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.