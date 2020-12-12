Trump Plans Special Counsel to Assess Electoral Fraud, Hunter Biden Claims - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump is seeking to appoint a special counsel that will investigate the ongoing claims of fraud in the November presidential election and allegations surrounding projected president-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, sources told the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

According to the newspaper, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has informed people in Washington that the president is looking to create the special counsel to pursue these claims, a source familiar with the situation said.

Trump's desire to create the counsel follows a month of defeats in the courtroom as many of the president's legal efforts to challenge the results of the November vote, which saw Biden emerge victorious, have yet to yield any success.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court had "really let us down" as the institution refused to challenge the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, after a lawsuit was filed by the state of Texas.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden announced that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. A source also told the Fox news broadcaster that the investigation will cover Biden's alleged dealings with China as well.

Trump has pushed for the US authorities to take action over Hunter Biden's alleged activities in Ukraine while he was a director on the board of the energy company Burisma.